Auqaf deptt asked to ensure Juma sermons against tobacco use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Administrator Auqaf has been directed to ensure Juma sermons in all mosques of the district against the use of tobacco.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf said the district administration was working to make Faisalabad "smoking free city" and in this connection, all available resources would be utilized.

He said that smoking was a dangerous habit which created lungs' and respiratory problems and caused death of 438 smokers daily, whereas, the number was calculated as 160,000 per annum in Pakistan.

He said that World Health Organization had declared May 31 as "World No-Tobacco Day" and the day would be observed with complete adherence in Pakistan especially in Faisalabad.

He said that mosque was a very suitable place from where awareness could be created among the people about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

Therefore, the Auqaf department should make tangible steps to ensure Juma sermons in all mosques and Darbars against the use of tobacco.

He also appealed to the Ulema and religious leaders to play their dynamic role andcreate awareness among the masses about "Work No Tobacco Day".