Auqaf deptt directed to renovate saints shrines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, ordered officials concerned to prepare PC-I for the restoration and revamping of Hazrat Shah Shams (RA) tomb saying that the shrines are dubbed as the identity of South Punjab.

Chairing a review meeting for the restoration of shrines at his office here on Friday, he said the scheme of Hazrat Shah Shams tomb renovation would be made part of ADP in the next fiscal year.

He instructed the Auqaf department to revamp the shrine's infrastructure in its original shape and not to diminish its century-old designs.

The Commissioner maintained that tourists take a keen interest in the architectural style of the centuries-old tombs adding that people from across the world visit these shrines for spiritual tranquility and peace.

Mr Khattak ordered to make of water filtration plants functional at the tombs beside the construction of separate washrooms for men and women and differently able people at the tombs in the new scheme.

Earlier, administrator Auqaf, Zia Ul Mustafa briefed the commissioner that the upgradation of four shrines was underway with Rs 78 million adding that 90 percent of work with Rs 30 mln had been completed at Hazrat Shah Shams (RA) shrine, 85 Pc with Rs 13 million at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA), 75 Pc with Rs seven mln at Hazrat Shah Rukn-i-Alam and 90 Pc with Rs 23 mln was completed at Bibi PaK Damun (RA).

SDO Auqaf Dept, Syed Rawal and other officers were present.