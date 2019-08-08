UrduPoint.com
Auqaf Deptt Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Thu 08th August 2019

The Auqaf Department and Religious Affairs Punjab on Thursday staged a rally to condemn India's illegal move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah led the rally, which started from Aiwan-i-Auqaf to GPO Chaowk.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bokhari, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Abdul Khabeer Azad, Mufti Ramazan Sialvi, Ghulam Mustafa Saqib and a large number of people from different schools of thought participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying playcards inscribed with slogans showing solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion,Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah strongly condemned Indian forces for ruthlessly using cluster bombs on children and elderly people across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said people of Pakistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

