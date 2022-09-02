UrduPoint.com

Auqaf Deptt Holds Anti-dengue Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Auqaf Deptt holds anti-dengue seminar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Auqaf Department Sargodha zone organised an anti-dengue seminar at Jamia Masjid Hamid Shah on Friday, which was participated by ulema and students in large numbers.

The seminar was presided over by Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor, Zonal Administrator Auqaf.

Maulana Qari Waqar Ahmad Usmani, Zonal Khatib Auqaf Sargodha, said scholars and ulema should play their role to eradicate dengue and inform people about importance of cleanliness.

He urged the seminar participants to follow the instructions given by the Health Department. He called upon khatibs and imams of mosques to create awareness among people about dangers of dengue fever in the Friday sermons.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the flood victims.

Related Topics

Dengue Flood Sargodha Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

48 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

1 hour ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

1 hour ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.