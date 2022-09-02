Auqaf Deptt holds anti-dengue seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Auqaf Department Sargodha zone organised an anti-dengue seminar at Jamia Masjid Hamid Shah on Friday, which was participated by ulema and students in large numbers.

The seminar was presided over by Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor, Zonal Administrator Auqaf.

Maulana Qari Waqar Ahmad Usmani, Zonal Khatib Auqaf Sargodha, said scholars and ulema should play their role to eradicate dengue and inform people about importance of cleanliness.

He urged the seminar participants to follow the instructions given by the Health Department. He called upon khatibs and imams of mosques to create awareness among people about dangers of dengue fever in the Friday sermons.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the flood victims.