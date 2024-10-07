Auqaf Deptt Holds Dengue Awareness Walk
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A dengue awareness walk was organized by the auqaf department
here on Monday.
Zonal Administrator Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor led the walk with the participation
of religious scholars and students.
Abdul Shakoor emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to combat dengue
and highlighted that the district administration was actively engaged in raising awareness
and implementing preventive measures.
