Auqaf Deptt Holds Dengue Awareness Walk

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A dengue awareness walk was organized by the auqaf department

here on Monday.

Zonal Administrator Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor led the walk with the participation

of religious scholars and students.

Abdul Shakoor emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to combat dengue

and highlighted that the district administration was actively engaged in raising awareness

and implementing preventive measures.

