Auqaf deptt official arrested on accepting bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-corruption Establishment Faisalabad region has arrested an official of Auqaf Department for taking bribe of Rs30,000 from a citizen and registered a case against him

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) Anti-corruption Establishment Faisalabad region has arrested an official of Auqaf Department for taking bribe of Rs30,000 from a citizen and registered a case against him.

According to official source, complainant Muhammad Usman r/o Toba Tek Singh in his application filed with anti-corruption department submitted that Muneer Ahmed, an official of Auqaf Department was demanding Rs30,000 bribe from him against help in leasing out the state land.

The team raided and arrested the accused red handed.

Further investigation was under progress.