Auqaf deptt organizes Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Under the patronage of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, a Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference was organized here in collaboration with the Muttahida Ulama board.

The conference was attended by several dignitaries, including the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Dr. Asad Ali, Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, and Provincial Chief Khatib Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, along with scholars from various religious schools of thought and other high-ranking officials.

While addressing the Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, emphasized the universal significance of the character of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) for all of humanity.

He stated that the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serves as a guiding light for all human beings. He stressed the urgent need to move beyond narrow-mindedness and sectarianism to unite as a nation and play a role in global affairs based on academic and intellectual foundations. Justice Shah emphasized that the solution to all human life's problems lies in following righteous deeds.

Dr. Asad Ali, the Secretary of Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, expressed gratitude to the scholars for their participation in the Seerat-ul-Nabi conference and praised their contributions. He mentioned ongoing efforts to improve Madrasahs, including the construction of computer labs in various Madrasahs to provide students with valuable resources for their education.