Open Menu

Auqaf Deptt Organizes Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) Conference

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Auqaf deptt organizes Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Under the patronage of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, a Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference was organized here in collaboration with the Muttahida Ulama board.

The conference was attended by several dignitaries, including the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Dr. Asad Ali, Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, and Provincial Chief Khatib Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, along with scholars from various religious schools of thought and other high-ranking officials.

While addressing the Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, emphasized the universal significance of the character of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) for all of humanity.

He stated that the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serves as a guiding light for all human beings. He stressed the urgent need to move beyond narrow-mindedness and sectarianism to unite as a nation and play a role in global affairs based on academic and intellectual foundations. Justice Shah emphasized that the solution to all human life's problems lies in following righteous deeds.

Dr. Asad Ali, the Secretary of Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, expressed gratitude to the scholars for their participation in the Seerat-ul-Nabi conference and praised their contributions. He mentioned ongoing efforts to improve Madrasahs, including the construction of computer labs in various Madrasahs to provide students with valuable resources for their education.

Related Topics

Hajj Education Asad Ali All From

Recent Stories

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

9 seconds ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan lose three wickets early ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan lose three wickets early in first clash with Netherland ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

35 minutes ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

3 hours ago
MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

3 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

4 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

5 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan