Auqaf Deptt Retrieves Precious Land After Six Decades

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six decades

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Auqaf Department on Saturday retrieved occupied land worth millions of rupees at one of the busiest place of the city Khuni Burj Chowk after 61 years.

Auqaf Department had notified a place adjacent to shrine Pir Ishaaq into the department's possession in which response the caretaker of the shrine had challenged the notification.

After decision in favour of Auqaf Department from lower courts, the caretaker of the Shrine moved to Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

Lahore High Court Multan Bench also gave verdict in favour of Auqaf Department. Today team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed and Auqaf Administrator Multan Rana Tariq Ali retrieved the grabbed area.

The grabbed area included 12 shops, one plot on which a room was constructed. In the operation, officials from Metropolitan Corporation, Civil Defence and Police participated.

