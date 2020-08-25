Auqaf Deptt revenue increased by 18.26%: minister

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that a policy has been finalised to monitor the increasing income of Punjab Auqaf Department and targets have been given to the field staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that a policy has been finalised to monitor the increasing income of Punjab Auqaf Department and targets have been given to the field staff.

He said that over all income of the department increased by18.26 per cent during 2018-19. Before corona virus, its income in 2019-20 went up by 16.62 per cent. Rs 50 million were allocated for ongoing seven development schemes for financial year 2018-2019.

Out of which, Rs 37,500,000 had been transferred to the development account of Auqaf secretary after approval of the Finance Department. Work on these schemes had been completed fully. Rs 300 million had been approved for the year 2019-2020 by the Punjab government, in which seven ongoing schemes and 15 new schemes included digital cash boxes, water conservation and renovation of properties (shrines) in south Punjab.

Construction schemes of four Quran Mahal had been completed in Lahore-I, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Bhalwal for protecting the torn pages of Quran.

Also, construction work on five Quran Mahal is continuing in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Lahore II. As many as 28 schemes including masjid/ shrine of Shah Abu Almali Lahore, Masjid Jalaluddin Bokhari Uch Sharif, Jamia Masjid Zinda Pir Wali Qandhari Hassanabd, Chilla Gah Sakhi Sarwar and construction of wash rooms at Darbar Sakhi Sarwar were completed in the years of 2018 and 2019.

Facilitation counter have been set up at Darbar Data Gunj Bakhsh, Badshahi Masjid, Darbar Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Gunj Shahkar Pakpattan and Darbar Hazarat Bahauddin Zakariya Multan to promote and facilitate foreign and local pilgrims. For which employees were imparted training. A medical first aid centre was set up at Darbar Data Gunj Bakhsh to facilitate the visitors.