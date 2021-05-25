UrduPoint.com
Auqaf Deptt Serves Notices On RHU Makhdoom Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:56 PM

Auqaf deptt serves notices on RHU Makhdoom Rasheed

Auqaf department served notice to Rural Health Centre (RHU) after failing to revise contract which was expired in 2010

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Auqaf department served notice to Rural Health Centre (RHU) after failing to revise contract which was expired in 2010.

The RHU adjacent to Hazrat Abdul Rasheed Haqqani was built on 24 kanal land after it was leased for 30 years on Oct 6, 1980, the notice said.

After the expiry of lease in Oct, 2010, the deptt asked the RHU administration several times to get the contract revised, but of no use, it said.

District Manager Auqaf in a letter told District health officer that despite several notices, the contract could not be revised.

The deptt would get the land retrieved if the notice is not responded in shape of revision of contract, it concluded.

