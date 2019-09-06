UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auqaf Employees Take Out Rally To Mark Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Auqaf employees take out rally to mark Defence Day

Auqaf Department Punjab on Friday took out a rally to express Defence Day and solidarity Kashmir day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Auqaf Department Punjab on Friday took out a rally to express Defence Day and solidarity Kashmir day.

A large number of employees of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab paticipated in the rally which started from Aiwan-i-Auqaf terminated at GPO Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour of freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, Additional secretary Auqaf Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman vowed that we will work for the development, prosperity and defence of Pakistan and nation.

He said that we will not hesitate for presenting any sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Russian Election Commission Chief Says Will Be Pre ..

3 seconds ago

Russian Media Watchdog Urges Google, Facebook Agai ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

43 minutes ago

Anti dengue efforts continue to eliminate dengue v ..

9 seconds ago

Court grants 13 days physical remand of Iqbal Z.Ah ..

9 minutes ago

Services of LWMC being hired for disposal of hospi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.