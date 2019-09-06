Auqaf employees take out rally to mark Defence Day

Auqaf Department Punjab on Friday took out a rally to express Defence Day and solidarity Kashmir day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Auqaf Department Punjab on Friday took out a rally to express Defence Day and solidarity Kashmir day.

A large number of employees of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab paticipated in the rally which started from Aiwan-i-Auqaf terminated at GPO Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour of freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, Additional secretary Auqaf Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman vowed that we will work for the development, prosperity and defence of Pakistan and nation.

He said that we will not hesitate for presenting any sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmir.