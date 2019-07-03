Auqaf generates 5,545,000 more income than target

(@FahadShabbir)

The city auqaf department has collected Rs. 5,545,000 more income from the target fixed by the higher provincial authority until June 30 marked as deadline, official sources said on wednesday in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) The city auqaf department has collected Rs. 5,545,000 more income from the target fixed by the higher provincial authority until June 30 marked as deadline, official sources said on wednesday in multan.

The total target for collection was fixed until June 30 was 107,955,000, while the department collectected 113,500,000, hailed as big achievement of the local authority. The income was collected from total 30 shrines located in Multan, Jahanian, Jalapur Pirwala, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabeerwala, Lodhran and Dunya Pur following issuance of multiple contracts such as vehicle stands, cleanliness, construction, shops rent out and others.

Meanwhile Urs of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman would be observed on July 7, this month, the sources added .