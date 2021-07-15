Auqaf land to be utilised for public welfare: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that the land of Auqaf Department is the government property and no one can become its owner.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri at the DC office Nankana Sahib.

Ijaz Shah said that construction without approved map was illegal, adding that the land of Auqaf Department would be used for health, education and other departments. He said that the federal secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and Auqaf Department should ensure provision of land for the schemes meant for the public welfare.

The minister said that the Auqaf land could not be allotted to anyone, adding that strict action would be taken against the government officials found involved in helping people occupy the Auqaf Department land.

An operation against encroachments would also continue, he added.

Ijaz Shah said that no housing scheme was being established on the Auqaf land. He said that a committee had been set up to solve problems of the Auqaf Department.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that no one would be allowed to illegally occupy the Auqaf land. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the land of ETPB would be utilised for health, education and sports.

He said that a hospital consisting 74 beds would be set up in Syedwala besides a trauma centre in Nankana Sahib.

Nankana Sahib DC Mansoor Ahmed Khan Niazi briefed the ministers about the illegal occupation of the state land besides ongoing development works.