UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auqaf Land To Be Utilised For Public Welfare: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Auqaf land to be utilised for public welfare: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that the land of Auqaf Department is the government property and no one can become its owner.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri at the DC office Nankana Sahib.

Ijaz Shah said that construction without approved map was illegal, adding that the land of Auqaf Department would be used for health, education and other departments. He said that the federal secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and Auqaf Department should ensure provision of land for the schemes meant for the public welfare.

The minister said that the Auqaf land could not be allotted to anyone, adding that strict action would be taken against the government officials found involved in helping people occupy the Auqaf Department land.

An operation against encroachments would also continue, he added.

Ijaz Shah said that no housing scheme was being established on the Auqaf land. He said that a committee had been set up to solve problems of the Auqaf Department.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that no one would be allowed to illegally occupy the Auqaf land. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the land of ETPB would be utilised for health, education and sports.

He said that a hospital consisting 74 beds would be set up in Syedwala besides a trauma centre in Nankana Sahib.

Nankana Sahib DC Mansoor Ahmed Khan Niazi briefed the ministers about the illegal occupation of the state land besides ongoing development works.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Education Nankana Sahib Government Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

6 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

10 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

50 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.