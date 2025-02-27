Auqaf Minister chairs United Ulema Board meeting at Quran Complex

Open Menu

Published February 27, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Quran Complex on Thursday and presided over a meeting of the United Ulema Board Punjab.

Islamic Ideological Council and United Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi gave a detailed briefing on the board's workings and performance. The meeting was attended by Auqaf Secretary Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Auqaf director general and the board members. The ulema board approved restoration of honorarium for its members, attending the meeting.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain told the meeting the United Ulema Board had been playing key role in promoting peace in Punjab. He urged the board to monitor hate speech and inflammatory content being spread on social media. He highlighted the need for fostering unity, brotherhood, and religious harmony.

The minister said that Khatam-un-Nabiyyin University would be made fully functional to serve as a true centre for religious education and research. Measures are being taken to improve cleanliness system at mosques and shrines, he added. Additionally, a special force is being established to eliminate illegal encroachments on Auqaf properties, and hospitals will be constructed on these lands, the minister assured.

He praised the current board's performance and expressed his desire for it to continue its work. He added that if the law permits, more members could be included in the board. Implementation of the United Ulema Board’s decisions would be ensured to achieve its objectives.

The minister reiterated that islam teaches peace, tolerance, and brotherhood, and as an Ummah, unity is essential. Due to a lack of unity among Muslims, the people of Kashmir and Palestine continue to suffer oppression. He also noted that neighboring countries have surpassed Pakistan economically, while Pakistanis waste time in gossip and pulling each other down. He urged the nation to move forward with the power of unity.

Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, stated that the united ulema board has played a historic role in maintaining peace and harmony. The board remains fully active in preventing inflammatory writings, speeches, and hateful literature.

