Auqaf Minister condoles death of Amanullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah.

In a condolence message, the minister extended sympathies to thebereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departedsoul in eternal peace.