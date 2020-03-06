Auqaf Minister Condoles Death Of Amanullah
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah.
In a condolence message, the minister extended sympathies to thebereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departedsoul in eternal peace.