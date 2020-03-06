UrduPoint.com
Auqaf Minister Condoles Death Of Amanullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

Auqaf Minister condoles death of Amanullah

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah.

In a condolence message, the minister extended sympathies to thebereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departedsoul in eternal peace.

