UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auqaf Minister Condoles With Sharif Brothers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Auqaf minister condoles with Sharif brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Family Sad

Recent Stories

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

11 minutes ago

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

56 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

1 hour ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

1 hour ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.