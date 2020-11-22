Auqaf minister condoles with Sharif brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.