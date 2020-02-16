(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah attended Namaz-e-Janaza of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque in Karachi on Sunday.

Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the PTI leader and also extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family, said in a handout here.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departedsoul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable losswith patience.