UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auqaf Minister Expresses Grief Over Naeem-ul-Haq's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

Auqaf Minister expresses grief over Naeem-ul-Haq's demise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah attended Namaz-e-Janaza of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque in Karachi on Sunday.

Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the PTI leader and also extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family, said in a handout here.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departedsoul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable losswith patience.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

28 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.