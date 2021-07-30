Auqaf minister stresses good governance, transparency in all cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and service delivery in all cases, saying that immediate solution to problems of citizens is top priority of the Punjab chief minister.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee in Narowal on Friday. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Akbar Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Umar Farooq Warraich, Assistant Commissioner Narowal Hassan Nazir, Deputy Director Development Asif Mahmood and officials of the departments concerned were also present.

The minister said that funds had been released by the government for development works and now no delaying tactics would be tolerated. He said that the officers should adopt a policy of mutual liaison for development of the district.

The Auqaf minister directed the officers to submit weekly reports on development works in the district.

The price mechanism should be made more efficient so that maximum relief could be provided to people, he added.

He said that development and prosperity of the district was possible only by meeting expectations of people and better coordination of the departments.

He also appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the district administration for the election in LA-37 AJK constituency, maintaining law and order situation in the district, especially on Eid-ul-Azha, and cleaning of the city and clearance of drains in the recent rains.

He said the steps taken by the Federal government as well as Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the provincial level regarding corona were commendable.

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the measures being taken for development schemes in the district including law and order, Sahulat Bazaar, prices and sanitation problems.