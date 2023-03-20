Auqaf Minister visits Camp Jail, reviews arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Monday visited Camp Jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Inspector General Prisons Punjab Farooq Nazir, Superintendent Prisons and other officers were also present.

The minister inspected various barracks of the Camp Jail. Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited mess and checked the quality of food.

He was informed that quality food was being provided to the prisoners in the Camp Jail. The caretaker minister also spoke to the prisoners and after listening to their complaints issued necessary instructions to the jail authorities on the spot.

On the occasion of his visit to the prison hospital, the minister expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities.

He said that he was visiting the jail on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, adding that maximum facilities would be provided to the prisoners of the jail during the Sehr and Iftar in Ramadan. "In this regard, the Department of Auqaf and Zakat and Ushr would also cooperate with the prison administration", he said.

The IG Prisons also briefed the caretaker minister on various projects.

Earlier, barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was presented a guard of honor by the prison police on his arrival at Camp Jail.