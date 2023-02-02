UrduPoint.com

Auqaf Minister Visits Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister of Auqaf Barrister Azfar Ali along with his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and other officers welcomed the minister.

The Auqaf minister was briefed by other officers about the development works at the Darbar. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said in his address that Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman had an important place all over the world.

Pilgrims and devotees from all over the world attend this Astana in droves. He directed the officers of the department and said that the construction of the Durbar should be completed as soon as possible. The security should be further tightened. Secretary Auqaf Tahar Raza Bukhari said on the occasion that the upgrading and construction work of Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman is going on rapidly. He said that Darbar Bibi Pak Daman had been expanded with the modern style construction.

