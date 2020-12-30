Auqaf Minister visits Darbar Hazrat Sufi Saint Abu Alkhair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provisional Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah paid a surprise visit to the darbar of Hazrat Abu Alkhair popularly known as Baba Naulakh Hazari in Shahkot on Wednesday.

The Minster inspected cleanliness, security and other arrangements around the darbar.

Later, the minister performed traditional chadar on the grave of Sufi Saint. He also offered fateha andprayed for the development and progress of the country.