Auqaf Multan Zone Makes Record Recovery Of Rs621.58m
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Auqaf Multan Zone has set a new benchmark in revenue recovery, collecting Rs. 621.58 million from defaulters over the past six months, marking a 61% increase compared to the previous year.
The impressive achievement comes under the leadership of Zonal Administrator Rana Tariq Ali, who credited the success to a dedicated team effort and stringent enforcement measures.
Speaking to APP, Rana Tariq Ali highlighted that the revenue recovery was significantly higher than the Rs. 385.11 million collected during the same period last year. The increase reflects a more aggressive approach in reclaiming outstanding dues and ensuring the efficient utilization of Auqaf properties. The drive is being conducted in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Secretary Auqaf Punjab, aimed at securing Auqaf-owned land and properties from illegal occupants. To facilitate the efforts, law enforcement agencies have also been engaged, further strengthening the crackdown on defaulters.
Breaking down the recovery figures, the four Auqaf circles in Multan collectively contributed to the record earnings. Auqaf Circle One reported over Rs. 10.62 million in rental income, along with Rs. 2.82 million from outstanding dues and Rs. 2.67 million from transfer fees. Circle Two followed with Rs. 6.20 million from rental collections, Rs. 1.87 million from transfer fees, and Rs. 1.14 million from overdue payments. Meanwhile, Circle Three recorded Rs. 10.41 million in lease revenue and Rs. 8.54 million from goodwill payments, further contributing to the overall surge in recoveries. Khanewal Circle also played a crucial role, reporting Rs. 3.91 million in rental income and Rs. 8.09 million in outstanding dues.
Officials say the unprecedented recovery underscores the effectiveness of robust monitoring mechanisms, strict enforcement, and proactive governance, reinforcing the commitment to financial discipline and sustainable management of Auqaf assets.
