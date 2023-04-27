Auqaf questions quality of WCLA work on monument listed in tentative list of world heritage sites

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Authorities at Punjab Auqaf department Multan zone have communicated to their high-ups in black and white their observations regarding the lack of quality in the application of lime plaster on the domes of mausoleums of revered saints of South Asia in Multan Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani and Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

Pictures and videos show the chipped-off surface of the dome of the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, a monument considered the identity of Multan and listed in the list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Auqaf and Religious Affairs department had approved a Rs 100 million project titled "Upkeeping/Conservation and Adaptive Reuse of Major Shrines/Mosques of South Punjab" under ADP 2022-23 and Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) was assigned the task of executing agency for monuments including mausoleums of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, and Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman in Multan, the mausoleum of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed in Kot Mithan, and the mausoleum of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Shakar Ganj in Pakpattan.

The WCLA completed the application of plaster on the domes of the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani and the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

However, after recent rains in the City of Saints, the domes of two mausoleums developed signs of damaged surfaces.

An Auqaf Multan official, when contacted, said, they have sent their observations regarding the quality of work to Auqaf department in Lahore in which they described the work as not in accordance with the specifications. "It has been detached/discoloured due to rains in Multan," the official said adding it needs proper finishing.

A former official of the archeology department said, the Rukn-e-Alam mausoleum had undergone conservation last time over four decades back in 1977 under the supervision of Pakistan's master conservationist, late Mr. Waliullah Khan and his subordinate Mr. Talib Hussain and had remained unhurt despite harsh weather conditions. This conservation won the prestigious Agha Khan Award. He said the domes should be rectified to restore their originality.

Azeem Daad, a senior official of WCLA told APP that senior WCLA officials would soon visit Multan to witness the situation and redo the kankar lime plaster and application of glazed lime plaster soon.