Auqaf secretary orders orders expediting development work at Data Darbar

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to expedite and improve the ongoing development work at Data Darbar
He presided over the meeting regarding affairs related to development and construction work in Data Darbar.
He said that construction project of Data Darbar was highly important, adding that the government was decorating all shrine of the province as model shrines.
Tahir Raza Bukhari said that security of shrines, cleanliness and facilities for visitors was being reorganized.
He further said that government was busy improving infrastructure of Mosques and 'Khanqahs'.
Along with renovation of shrines, commercial projects were also being focused to generate revenue, he said and added that in past Auqaf had made record increase in its revenue.
Auqaf Projects Director Rafique Noor Wattoo, Madina Foundation Group Advisor Muhammad Aslam Tareen, NESPAK GM Adil Nazir and others attended the meeting.
