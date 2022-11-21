UrduPoint.com

Auqaf, TEVTA Ink Agreement For Technical Training Of Seminaries Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Auqaf, TEVTA ink agreement for technical training of seminaries students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Auqaf department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education, Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Monday signed an agreement to provide technical and vocational training to seminaries students across the province.

Under the agreement, an amount of Rs 90 million would be spent on the training of seminaries students including 30 million for 100 students and Rs 60 million for seminary students.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures for education, training and the future of the youth, adding that under the agreement computer courses, beautician courses, motorcycle mechanic, mobile phone repairing courses would be offered to seminaries and other students including 1800 from the merged districts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mobile From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

5 minutes ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

20 minutes ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

48 minutes ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

4 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.