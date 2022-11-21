Auqaf, TEVTA ink agreement for technical training of seminaries students

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Auqaf department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education, Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Monday signed an agreement to provide technical and vocational training to seminaries students across the province.

Under the agreement, an amount of Rs 90 million would be spent on the training of seminaries students including 30 million for 100 students and Rs 60 million for seminary students.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures for education, training and the future of the youth, adding that under the agreement computer courses, beautician courses, motorcycle mechanic, mobile phone repairing courses would be offered to seminaries and other students including 1800 from the merged districts.