Aurangzeb for climate financing to combat vulnerabilities posed by climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Pakistan is indeed one of the most vulnerable countries in the world with respect to climate change and highlighted the critical need for climate financing to combat the vulnerabilities posed by climate and climate change.

He said this while virtually addressing the 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference (PCC) organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) at a hotel here.

He commended Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industries for organizing this vital conference to confront the urgent climate challenges Pakistan faces.

Ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries globally, and with damages from the devastating 2022 floods exceeding $30 billion, the urgency for sustainable solutions and financing has never been crucial, he added.

Highlighting the role of innovative financial tools in addressing the climate crisis, the Minister noted the importance of tapping into international funding mechanisms and fostering private-sector participation.

He said, "Mobilizing sufficient climate finance demands enhanced access to international funding sources like the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund.”

He continued, “the success of Pakistan’s first green Eurobond in 2021, which raised $500 million, illustrates our capacity to attract sustainable investments. Expanding such initiatives, alongside tools like green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and carbon credits, will empower the private sector to play a leading role in climate action.”

Muhammad Aurangzeb also pointed out two major challenges facing Pakistan amid ongoing economic reforms, population growth and climate change.

He reiterated the government's resolve to integrate climate considerations into national economic planning. "The Ministries of Finance, Climate, and Planning will work together to bring Pakistan onto a sustainable pathway of growth and resilience,” he stated.

Concluding his address, he reassured stakeholders of the Ministry of Finance’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for green investments and said, “our commitment is unwavering. Through fiscal reforms, regulatory support, and capacity building, we aim to attract both international and domestic investments in green projects to secure a sustainable future for Pakistan.”

The Federal Finance Minister said that in terms of institutional arrangements, we have a national adaptation plan, besides, all of the institutional arrangements are in place.

He said that with respect to our public sector development program, there are a number of things which we want to do in terms of checking the boxes around climate and climate change. We have the indices, so that's also sort of moving in the right direction in terms of our net deal ambition and where we want to go with everything around the skills, he added.

He said that he believes, the pledges, what was made, were not met because we do not have projects which would measure up to the international scrutiny, so we need to build that type of capacity in the country.

He suggested that the whole comity of nations have to come together to step up on what has been pledged and what has been already agreed to streamline it and to fast track it, in terms of operationalization.

He said that the private sector has to lead the country and lead in terms of business survival. It's the private sector, which is also going to come up with bankable and, investable projects, he added.

The two-day conference provided a platform to policymakers, environmental experts, and business leaders to tackle Pakistan's escalating climate crisis and propose solutions for mitigation and adaptation.

The conference included panel discussions and expert presentations on topics such as climate finance, the economic impacts of climate change, advancing circularity, decarbonization, and fostering public-private partnerships for climate resilience.