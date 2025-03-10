Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Member of National Assembly, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumed charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture here on Monday.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by senior officials of ministry, who provided him with a comprehensive briefing on ongoing projects and initiatives.

After assuming the responsibilities as the minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi held a meeting with Secretary and other officers of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

The minister was given an introductory briefing by the Federal Secretary and apprised him of the working mechanism of the Heritage and Culture Division.

While addressing the officers, the minister said that he would work for the betterment and development of the culture and artist community in the country. He said he would make all-out efforts to dispose of his duties with dedication and devotion.