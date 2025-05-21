Open Menu

Aurangzeb Khichi Congratulates General Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister said, “The promotion of Syed Asim Munir to Field Marshal is a welcome and commendable step, symbolizing the strength and dignity of our national defense. His inspirational leadership and professional excellence have not only brought a new vision to the Pakistan Armed Forces but also strengthened Pakistan’s position on the global stage.

This promotion is a source of pride for the entire nation.”

He further added, “Field Marshal Asim Munir’s strategic foresight, wisdom, and tireless efforts for national security have elevated Pakistan’s standing”.

“His promotion is an honor not just for the Pakistan Army, but for every Pakistani. We pray that Almighty Allah grants him continued success and that Pakistan achieves greater stability, progress, and dignity under his leadership”, he said.

