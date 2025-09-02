Open Menu

Aurangzeb Khichi Expresses Deep Grief Over Demise Of Renowned Scholar, Dr. Nazir Tabassum

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Aurangzeb Khichi expresses deep grief over demise of renowned scholar, Dr. Nazir Tabassum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned teacher, poet, writer, and researcher from Peshawar Professor Dr. Nazir Tabassum.

In a statement, the Federal Minister said that the demise of Dr. Nazir Tabassum is an irreparable loss to the literary world.

He held a distinguished place in urdu literature through his poetry, research, and critical writings.

His published works and literary contributions will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi stated that Dr. Nazir Tabassum will always be remembered not only as a compassionate teacher but also as a versatile literary personality.

The Minister prayed for the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Recent Stories

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

2 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

7 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

16 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

16 hours ago
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

16 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

16 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

16 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan