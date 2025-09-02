- Home
Aurangzeb Khichi Expresses Deep Grief Over Demise Of Renowned Scholar, Dr. Nazir Tabassum
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned teacher, poet, writer, and researcher from Peshawar Professor Dr. Nazir Tabassum.
In a statement, the Federal Minister said that the demise of Dr. Nazir Tabassum is an irreparable loss to the literary world.
He held a distinguished place in urdu literature through his poetry, research, and critical writings.
His published works and literary contributions will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi stated that Dr. Nazir Tabassum will always be remembered not only as a compassionate teacher but also as a versatile literary personality.
The Minister prayed for the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
