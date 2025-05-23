Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

He spoke while chairing the 33rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Lok Virsa.

Held at the organization’s headquarters in Islamabad, the meeting brought together board members, senior officials, and Lok Virsa’s management to review the institution’s performance and strategize future initiatives.

Aurangzeb Khichi emphasized the vital role of cultural institutions in safeguarding national identity and called for innovative approaches to engage the younger generation.

“Lok Virsa’s efforts in preserving and promoting our diverse traditions are commendable,” said the minister. “We must now take bold, modern steps to ensure our cultural legacy continues to thrive.”

The key proposals approved during the session included the renovation of the Lok Virsa Museum, organization of regional cultural festivals, creation of a digital archive, and launch of support programs for artists.

The minister concluded by thanking all participants and pledged continued government support to strengthen Lok Virsa’s leadership in cultural development and national pride.