ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic, and cultural support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stating that the entire nation speaks with one voice: “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan.”

Talking to APP in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, falling on August 05, the minister said that Pakistan’s support for the oppressed people of Kashmir is rooted in the country’s national resolve and historical responsibility.

“The whole nation is standing with the Kashmiri people. We will continue to raise their voice on every forum and through every platform available to us,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, along with its affiliated institutions, Lok Virsa, the National Language Promotion Department, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Pakistan academy of Letters, and the National library of Pakistan, has planned a range of cultural and literary activities to mark the day.

These include seminars, discussions, rallies, and competitions aimed at strengthening national solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.

“Culture and literature are powerful tools of resistance,” Khichi stated.

“Through our artistic and literary voices, we aim to highlight the ongoing suffering of the Kashmiri people and amplify their demand for justice and self-determination.”

He said that August 05 marks the day when India's ruling regime stripped IIOJK of its special constitutional status, attempting to silence the people of Kashmir through undemocratic means. “But they failed to crush the spirit of Kashmiris. Their resilience and courage remain unshaken,” he added.

“Through our cultural platforms, we are sending a clear message that the Kashmiri identity, history, and voice cannot be erased. Our artists, writers, poets, and youth are with Kashmir with their heart and soul.”

As part of these initiatives, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, will hold a special program to observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 05.

The day’s schedule includes a photo exhibition and documentary screenings in the PNCA Main Lobby, followed by a puppet show in the auditorium.

These events aim to raise awareness about the illegal actions of August 05, 2019, and the continued human rights violations in IIOJK.

395/