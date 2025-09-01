Aurangzeb Khichi visits flood-affected areas of Mailsi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Monday visited the flood-affected areas of his constituency Mailsi to review the situation and relief efforts, on the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

District Police Officer Vehari, Muhammad Afzal, and senior district administration officials also accompanied him.

During the visit, the Federal Minister inspected the relief camp in Mailsi and interacted with the affected people.

The district administration briefed him in detail about the ongoing rescue operations and the overall flood situation.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi directed the administration to speed up relief operations and ensure immediate assistance to the affected families.

He said the biggest challenge at present is the rehabilitation of those displaced by floods. “The government will fulfill its role completely. Every possible assistance will be extended to the victims,” he emphasized.

The federal minister reiterated that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people in this difficult time and announced that all available resources would be mobilized for their relief and rehabilitation.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have also assured that both federal and provincial governments are closely monitoring the relief and rehabilitation process, reaffirming their commitment to stand by the people in their time of need, he added.