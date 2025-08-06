Aurangzeb Khichi Visits NLPD, Praises Efforts For Promotion Of Urdu Language
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 10:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi in a visit to the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Wednesday reviewed the institution’s various programmes and commended its contributions to the promotion of Urdu.
The minister was warmly received by Director General Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, along with other senior officers and staff members.
During his visit, the Minister toured the NLPD's library, calligraphy section, publishing division, and other departments, expressing appreciation for the professional work being carried out.
Dr. Saleem Mazhar briefed the Minister on the department’s research, publishing, and cultural initiatives, highlighting that the NLPD has so far published over 750 books, which have been well received both in Pakistan and abroad by the academic and literary circles.
Executive Director, NLPD, Dr. Rashid Hameed and Mehboob Khan Bugti also briefed the minister on ongoing and future projects of the department.
The Minister lauded the institution’s performance and termed its role in promoting the national language as a vital need of the hour.
Speaking on the occasion, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi emphasized that urdu is a symbol of Pakistan’s cultural identity and national unity, and called for all departments under the National Heritage and Culture Division to work jointly for its promotion.
To commemorate the visit, the department presented the Minister with its recently published books and a souvenir copy of the Urdu dictionary (based on historical principles).
The Minister also planted a memorial tree in the department’s garden.
