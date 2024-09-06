Open Menu

Aurangzeb Meets Family Of Shaheed L/NK Waqar, Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Aurangzeb meets family of Shaheed L/NK Waqar, pays tribute to martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday visited the residence of Shaheed Lance Naik (L/NK) Waqar Hussain Shah, who laid down his life in the line of duty, defending the nation with unparalleled bravery and dedication.

During the visit, the minister met with the martyr’s widow Sania Nazir and their children, extending his deepest condolences and expressing the nation’s immense pride in the valor and sacrifice of Shaheed Waqar, a news release said.

He said the entire nation stood in gratitude and solidarity with the families of those who have given their lives for Pakistan.

The minister remarked, “Our martyrs are the pride of the nation, and their sacrifices serve as a beacon of courage and patriotism for generations to come. The bravery of heroes like Shaheed Waqar Hussain Shah will forever be remembered, and the nation is indebted to their service.

Sania Nazir expressed her gratitude for the minister’s visit, reiterating her commitment to raising their children in the spirit of patriotism and service to the country.

The children of Shaheed Waqar were assured of continued support and recognition by the government for their father’s supreme sacrifice.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also commended the Pakistan Army and other security forces for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and ensuring peace within the region.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs were a reminder of the enduring strength and resilience of Pakistan’s military and the spirit of its people.

He offered Fateha and prayed for Shaheed Waqar Hussain Shah and all martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces, whose legacy continued to inspire the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Visit All Government

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

5 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

7 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

7 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

8 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan