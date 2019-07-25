UrduPoint.com
Aurat App Launched: Economic Empowerment Of Women To Defeat Violence: Syeda Shehla Raza

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:03 PM

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza Thursday said women should have to be empowered economically to protect them from violence in the present era

She stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of Aurat App, Web Portal and Case & Referral Management Information System, organized by Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLA) at a local hotel here.

She said that currently Sindh Women Development Department is running 16 Women Protection Cells in Sindh province and a Helpline 1094 is also functional to receive complaints of victim women.

Around 25 to 30 cases of women violence are registered with the Cell every month, she added.

Shehla Raza said that it was her dream to establish Women Protection Cells in all 29 districts of the province but it did not come true owing to ban on employments.

She said that different laws to protect women have been enacted and some of new bills remain in the pipeline. Adding that these laws are little used by the women for their protection and for this purpose the Women Development Department has started a massive programme and planning to commence awareness programmes to make women aware of their rights and to get help against the incidents of violence.

She stressed that the work of the Woomen Development Department and stakeholders be of that level as no incident of violence takes place.

Shehla Raza said that the Sindh Women Development Department is working with United Nations (UN) and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) but there is further need to boost efforts. She urged the media to inform the women and girls about the "Aurat App" as victim women could get advantage of it.

President of LHRLA, Zia Ahmed Awan, on the occasion, said that women and girls can easily report violence incidents and get protection from the Women Protection Unit (WPU) through the mobile app (Aurat App) and Web Portal.

Earlier, Rabab Ibrahim and other speakers of the Aurat App launching ceremony also addressed to the participants.

