Aurat Azadi March to salute heroism of all women: Fouzia Shahid

Senior Journalist Fauzia Shahid on Friday said that 'Aurat Azadi March' would salute the heroism of all women and others who continue to struggle for an egalitarian, democratic and progressive society

In an interview with APP in connection with Women 's day to be celebrated on March 8, she said the aim of 'Aurat Azadi March' event is to highlight the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

She said that women constitute half of the population so it was very necessary to get their rights protected.

She said that every woman should participate in aurat march so that they can recognize and be well aware of their rights.

She added that the majority of the women, transgender persons, persons living with disabilities, peasants, workers and minorities will participate in Aurat March, She added.

She said that 'Aurat Azadi March' is an unwavering struggle to protect and promote women's rights and human rights for all.

She added that feminism is not man hating movement that seek to destroy the world but its having the same rights for women as everyone else enjoy.

