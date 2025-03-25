Open Menu

Aurat Foundation For Substantial Increase In Excise Tax On Cigarettes, Other Tobacco Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Aurat Foundation for substantial increase in excise tax on cigarettes, other tobacco products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A delegation from Aurat Foundation met with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday, urging him to increase taxes on tobacco and nicotine products in the upcoming budget.

On this occasion, Ms. Mumtaz Mughal, Director Program of Aurat Foundation said that Pakistan currently ranks 54th among 84 countries for tobacco smoking prevalence, said a press release.

Alarmingly, tobacco advertising disproportionately targets youth, particularly young girls, adversely affecting their health, education, and future prospects. According to recent statistics, approximately 31.9 million adults aged 15 and above 19.7% of the adult population are current tobacco users.

Safdar Raza, team leader explained that a recent study conducted by a reputable organization highlights the following key findings: 31.6 million adults (aged 15 and above), or 19.9% of the adult population, currently use tobacco, including 17.3 million smokers.

Tobacco use is linked to more than 160,000 deaths annually in Pakistan.

The total estimated economic cost of smoking-related diseases and deaths amounts to 1.6% of Pakistan’s GDP each year.

The study further highlights that without an increase in tobacco taxes, more than 490,000 individuals are projected to start smoking in Pakistan by 2025-26.

Furthermore, Raza continued that the study reveals that cigarettes have become increasingly affordable due to the freeze on tobacco tax rates since February 2023.

To address this, an excise tax increase of Rs. 39 per pack could lead to significant positive outcomes, including, reduction of 263,000 smokers, 6.9% decrease in cigarette consumption and additional government revenue of Rs. 67.4 billion.

“In view of the above, substantial tax Increase on tobacco and nicotine products would not only serve as a strong deterrent to tobacco use but also significantly contribute to improving public health outcomes and strengthening national fiscal revenues”, Ms. Mumtaz Mughal concluded.

Recent Stories

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

41 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

56 minutes ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan