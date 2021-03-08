RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :To mark International Women's Day, Aurat Foundation on Monday hosted a Women Leadership Assembly here at the Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) followed by a women's rally.

This celebration brought together women leaders from Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), human rights activists, artists and around 100 other women under the network "Women Alliance Pakistan." Mr. Christopher Khung, Head of Cooperation, High Commission of Canada was also present at the event.

Political parties' representatives, Ms. Tahira Aurengzaib, Member of the National Assembly (PML-N), Ms. Abida Munir (PTI) and Ms. Sumera Khan, City President (PPP) on the occasion discussed strategies to mainstream women in leadership positions in political parties and legislatures.

Ms. Rubina Akbar, ex-councilor (PTI), Ms. Samina Shoaib, ex-councilor (PML-N) and Ms. Azra Younas, ex-councilor (PPP) stressed the need and significance of women leadership in local governments.

Ms. Aliya Mirza, poet, artist and activist and Ms. Huma, shared poetry. Ms. Tahira Abdullah, human rights activist on the occasion presented a list of demands.

Ms. Mumtaz Mughal, Director Programmes, Aurat Foundation and Naeem Ahmed Mirza, Executive Director, Aurat Foundation also spoke at the event and gave an overview of the 2021 International Women's Day theme – "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World" and Ms. Razia Sultana, President of the Women Alliance Pakistan gave concluding remarks.

The event was followed by a rally.

There was also a video screening of a feminist song and a community activist, Ms. Tahira Mushtaq presented a "Charter of Demands" for local government reforms.

Some of the reforms requested were the inclusion of women, transgender and youth in all parts of the local government including having access to votes, local governments having the same quota for women representatives as exists in the Federal government, the creation of women caucuses and improvements to women councilor programs.

Christopher Khung, Head of Cooperation, High Commission of Canada emphasized the need to include men in the struggle for women's rights and underscored that Pakistan cannot develop if its women are not empowered, stressing the full support of the Canadian government for the women of Pakistan's struggle for their political rights.

Ms. Abida Munir (PTI), Ms. Sumera Khan, City President (PPP), and Ms. Tahira Aurengzaib, MNA (PML-N), all stressed the need to give women the rights promised to them by islam and especially, to educate men and boys about the need to respect women.

Ms. Tahira Abdullah, human rights activist, highlighted the need to recognize that women are human beings and should not be forced to return to homes where they are being abused and that there is a need for feminist trainings of counselors in local reconciliation and arbitration committees.

Ms. Mumtaz Mughal, Director Programmes, Aurat Foundation noted the bravery of women throughout history from 1908 who have made International Women's Day a possibility.

She thanked all the women who came out and showed the world that they can do so much more and asked every woman to commit to educating girls, voting in elections immediately, not to arrange the marriage of any girl before the age of 18, to work to end violence against women and to vow to read their nikah prior to marriage.

Naeem Ahmed Mirza underscored how much progress women have made so quickly particularly during last 20 years and how much more women can do when they are empowered.

Ms. Samina Shoaib, ex-councilor (PML-N), highlighted that even though more women had the right to vote now, women do not get the platform and are unable to raise their rights.

Ms. Rubina Akbar, ex-councilor (PTI), stressed that women counselors can play a strong role at the grassroots level to help and support women dealing with violence and other problems.

Ms. Azra Younas, ex-councilor (PPP),claimed that today's women are not weak but still there is a need to go further and empower more women pursuing a whole range of occupations.