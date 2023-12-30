Open Menu

Aurat Foundation Organises 3-day 'National Training Of Trainers'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Aurat Foundation organises 3-day 'National Training of Trainers'

The Aurat Foundation (AF) organised a three-day 'National Training of Trainers' (NToT) for 2023, titled 'Beyond the ballots: Enhancing women political participation to strengthen democratic culture', here at a local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Aurat Foundation (AF) organised a three-day 'National Training of Trainers' (NToT) for 2023, titled 'Beyond the ballots: Enhancing women political participation to strengthen democratic culture', here at a local hotel.

Women activists from different political parties participated in the event where they were imparted training about leadership, women political participation, mapping of political situation, communicating as a leader, networking, alliance-building and culture of democracy.

The upcoming general election in the country present a crucial juncture for enhancing women's political participation, which has always been a focus area for the foundation.

According to AF, women's political participation had always been an uphill battle in Pakistan. General election in 2018 witnessed an increased focus on women’s political participation with higher female voter turnout in various parts of the country. The Elections Act of 2017 mandated that returns from any constituency where women’s turnout was less than or equal to 10 per cent would be nullified. It also criminalised the practice of preventing a woman from voting in or contesting an election.

Besides that, the Act required all political parties to list female candidates in at least five per cent of their non-reserved National and provincial assembly seats.

The ECP promoted women-only polling stations with female staff to encourage voter turnout in more conservative parts of the country. Despite an overall decrease in voter turnout, female voter turnout in 2018 is estimated at 23.26 million, an increase compared to 22.9 million in the 2013 general elections.

Despite all these positive developments, women’s participation in the electoral process continues to face a significant gender gap. Of the country’s nearly 106 million registered voters, 59.2 million are male and 46.7 million are female. Pakistan ranks last in the world for female turnout in elections, with nearly 20 per cent fewer women than men having voted in the previous national election, according to survey data.

The ECP efforts to encourage women in politics have been only partially successful. After the ECP ruled that five per cent of each party’s candidates for general (non-reserved) seats should be women, several parties reportedly placed female candidates in “weak” seats they were bound to lose.

The AF presented charter and demanded to ensure the effective implementation of women's quota in political party structures, including decision-making bodies and candidate nominations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan World Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Provincial Assembly Hotel Male Women 2017 2018 Event All From Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Team selected for Inter-division Athletic competit ..

Team selected for Inter-division Athletic competitions

3 minutes ago
 Stc has achieved substantial progress in advancing ..

Stc has achieved substantial progress in advancing toward next phase of 5G techn ..

3 minutes ago
 FDA seals plot for illegal construction

FDA seals plot for illegal construction

3 minutes ago
 50 volunteers complete civil defence training

50 volunteers complete civil defence training

22 minutes ago
 3 die in Lahore house fire incident

3 die in Lahore house fire incident

22 minutes ago
 Eurostar cancels trains due to flooded UK tunnels

Eurostar cancels trains due to flooded UK tunnels

55 minutes ago
Desilting of 132 canals of Bahawalpur Zone underwa ..

Desilting of 132 canals of Bahawalpur Zone underway

55 minutes ago
 Health minister assures timely overhaul of hospita ..

Health minister assures timely overhaul of hospitals

56 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of upcoming General Electi ..

DC reviews arrangements of upcoming General Elections

1 hour ago
 PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore divi ..

PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore division

1 hour ago
 Jamal Shah vowes fostering bilateral cultural coll ..

Jamal Shah vowes fostering bilateral cultural collaboration with China

1 hour ago
 CM directed IGP to control street crime, kidnappin ..

CM directed IGP to control street crime, kidnapping for ransom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan