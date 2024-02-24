Aurat Hunar festival starts from March 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The 10th edition of the 3-day long ‘Aurat Hunar Mela’ (National Women-at-Work Festival) to showcase women’s work, products, and services starts from March 8 at the Lok Virsa, Shakarparian here.

This is the annual flagship event of Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) to mark the UN’s International Women’s Day that falls on March 8, said a press release on Saturday.

This year the event is being organized in collaboration with the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) and, the Federal Ministry of National Heritage and Culture.

Speaking to this scribe, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said that over 100 marginalized communities and self-employed women will showcase their products, skills, and services. They will be coming from different far-flung areas such as northern parts including Chitral, Gilgit and Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and South Punjab.

This is, in essence, the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day that emphasizes “inspire inclusion”.

He said several women folk singers will perform all three days while paintings of women artists will also be put on display at the Heritage Museum Gallery at the Lok Virsa. A conference on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for Women's Development will highlight the importance of the corporate sector’s initiatives for women's development. Some of the best initiatives will be recognized with awards.

He said the 8 March is a significant UN day dedicated to ensuring women’s rights, empowerment, and mainstreaming of their work. The celebration of the Day has played a key role in the global growth of women’s rights campaigns, participation in the political and economic arenas, and empowerment movement. The theme of 2024 International Women’s Day is very close to the heart of Devcom-Pakistan, a nonprofit voluntary organization that has been promoting and mainstreaming marginalized women’s work since its inception in 2003.

Munir Ahmed said that Devcom-Pakistan founded “Aurat Hunnar Mela” in 2012 to celebrate women’s work to inspire more women to enter into different sectors with proactive approaches. The event especially includes, promoting and mainstreaming women’s human rights and economic empowerment, and the work of community women to strengthen their voices for social, economic, and political participation.

From this year, he said Devcom-Pakistan will launch awards to recognize, encourage, and appreciate the corporate sector for their great work under their Corporate Social Responsibility for women's development. The Devcom-Pakistan CSR Award for women's development will include significant initiatives of the organizations in the corporate sector contributing to women’s education, health and hygiene, food and nutrition, skills development, economic empowerment, and ensuring women-friendly policies and practices with women’s internal engagement.