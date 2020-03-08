Aurat march held

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A rally to mark the International Women Day was held here on Sunday.

The rally titled Aurat March started from Lahore Press Club and concluded at Aiwan-e-Iqbal after marching through Egerton Road.

People from different walks of life participated in the rally.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with statements in favour of women rights.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers said that women rights should be protected, end of sexual harassment and violence in schools, homes and workplaces.

The marchers demanded implementation of anti-harassment laws in the country.

They also demanded committees at workplaces and educational institutions toprotect the rights of women and save them from any kind of harassment.