Aurat March Held In Provincial Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The women and men on Tuesday participated in Aurat March in provincial capital to mark International Women's Day and called for the protection of women's rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The women and men on Tuesday participated in Aurat March in provincial capital to mark International Women's Day and called for the protection of women's rights.

The march kicked off at 2 pm from Lahore Press Club and proceeded towards the Punjab Assembly while the women raised slogans to demand equal rights and an end to systemic discrimination.

They also raised slogans for domestic workers, survivors of sexual violence and others.

On the occasion, the Capital City Police provided foolproof security to the participants of the march to avoid any untoward situation.

