Aurat March held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Different cities and towns of the northern Sindh, the 'Aurat March' was held on Sunday evening to mark International Women's Day here in Sukkur. The marches were attended by women, children, men, transgender people and others.

Participants of Aurat March gathered at Lab-e-Mehran garden and walked to the press club.

The marchers demanded equal rights for women, access to education, an end to forced conversions and a fund for the families of missing persons. The participants also condemned practices like karo Kari.

They also highlighted the human rights abuse in occupied Kashmir. At the press club, participants released white pigeons and recited poetry by Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. A rally was also held in Rohri, Sukkur district during which participants carried torches.

Delegations from various organizations from Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other areas participated in the event.