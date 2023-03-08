'Aurat March' was held here on Wednesday to mark International Women Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :'Aurat March' was held here on Wednesday to mark International Women Day.

A large number of women and girls while holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of women's rights, participated in the rally taken out from Shehbaz building to Hyderabad Press Club.

The rally, led by women rights activists Ammar Sindhi, Dr Arfana Mallah and others, passed through Thandi Sarak, Gul Centre and culminated at the press club, where a program was organized.

Prominent drama writer Noor-ul Huda Shah and other notable personalities attended the program. A musical program was also held to mesmerize the audience who gathered to demand equal rights for women as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan.

The speakers said women were almost 50 percent of the country's total population, and they must be treated as equal citizens. They called for strict implementation of laws that protect women's property rights.