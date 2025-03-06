Aurat March Organizers Call To Mark 'Int'l Women's Day As Holiday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:27 PM
The organizers of Aurat March Thursday requested the government to mark Int'l women's day as holiday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The organizers of Aurat March Thursday requested the government to mark Int'l women's day as holiday.
They expressed these veiws during the press conference at National Press Club (NPC), which was organized in connection with upcoming International Women's Day on March 8.
Organizers of the Aurat March included renowned social activists Dr Farzana Bari, Huda Burgari, Nishat Maryam, Zainab Jamil, Jaya Jaggi among others.
Recent Stories
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases
Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 foreign funded enterprises: Distri ..
Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery4 minutes ago
-
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters4 minutes ago
-
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP4 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives2 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations2 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand25 minutes ago
-
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare Services9 minutes ago
-
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle9 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’9 minutes ago
-
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister9 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz17 minutes ago