ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The organizers of Aurat March Thursday requested the government to mark Int'l women's day as holiday.

They expressed these veiws during the press conference at National Press Club (NPC), which was organized in connection with upcoming International Women's Day on March 8.

Organizers of the Aurat March included renowned social activists Dr Farzana Bari, Huda Burgari, Nishat Maryam, Zainab Jamil, Jaya Jaggi among others.