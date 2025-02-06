Aurat March To Proceed On Feb 12, LHC Informed
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:36 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the district administration of Lahore has granted permission for the Aurat March, scheduled to be held on February 12
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the district administration of Lahore has granted permission for the Aurat March, scheduled to be held on February 12.
A provincial law officer made this statement before Justice Anwaar Hussain, who was hearing a contempt petition filed by several women activists against Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza and other officials over delays in deciding their application to hold the Aurat March.
The law officer submitted a letter outlining security arrangements for the march and informed the court that the Aurat March is scheduled for February 12. It will commence from the Lahore Press Club and conclude at Egerton Road. He further stated that the relevant authorities, including the police, have been notified to ensure foolproof security for the event.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the law officer's statement and the letter.
The women activists, including Leena Ghani, Neelum Hussain, Fatima Jaan, and Shireen Umair, had approached the court seeking contempt proceedings against district authorities over non-implementation of a 2023 order related to the Aurat March. They submitted that their application to hold the event on February 12 this year was not being processed by district authorities in accordance with the 2023 court order. They further alleged that the respondent authorities were employing delaying tactics and failing to follow the procedure previously adopted in compliance with the court's 2023 order.
Recent Stories
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit poi ..
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed
SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustain ..
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom strugg ..
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit points3 minutes ago
-
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed4 minutes ago
-
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues9 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change24 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman18 minutes ago
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga32 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..32 minutes ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..38 minutes ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman38 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff38 minutes ago
-
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel38 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal49 minutes ago