Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the district administration of Lahore has granted permission for the Aurat March, scheduled to be held on February 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the district administration of Lahore has granted permission for the Aurat March, scheduled to be held on February 12.

A provincial law officer made this statement before Justice Anwaar Hussain, who was hearing a contempt petition filed by several women activists against Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza and other officials over delays in deciding their application to hold the Aurat March.

The law officer submitted a letter outlining security arrangements for the march and informed the court that the Aurat March is scheduled for February 12. It will commence from the Lahore Press Club and conclude at Egerton Road. He further stated that the relevant authorities, including the police, have been notified to ensure foolproof security for the event.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the law officer's statement and the letter.

The women activists, including Leena Ghani, Neelum Hussain, Fatima Jaan, and Shireen Umair, had approached the court seeking contempt proceedings against district authorities over non-implementation of a 2023 order related to the Aurat March. They submitted that their application to hold the event on February 12 this year was not being processed by district authorities in accordance with the 2023 court order. They further alleged that the respondent authorities were employing delaying tactics and failing to follow the procedure previously adopted in compliance with the court's 2023 order.