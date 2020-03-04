Aurat March to raise awareness about women rights: Arfana Mallah

The organizers of Aurat March in Sukkur on Wednesday said the objective of their march was to raise awareness among women for their rights as guaranteed in the Constitution and international conventions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The organizers of Aurat March in Sukkur on Wednesday said the objective of their march was to raise awareness among women for their rights as guaranteed in the Constitution and international conventions.

Speaking to media persons here at the Hyderabad Press Club, Arfana Mallah, Ammar Sindhu, Imdad Chandio and others said the march, which was being organized for the last three years for the empowerment of women, was not part of any Western agenda.

Arfana Mallah said there was gender inequality, gender discrimination, and economic and structural exploitation of women in the society.

There were under-age marriages. Moreover, women were married to settle communal and family disputes. Through march, they would raise voice against such discriminatory attitude against the women, she added.

Imdad Chandio said women were almost half of the country's population and they should be given equal representation at all forums, including parliament and local government institutions.