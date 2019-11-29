Aus v/s Pak test: score 25-1

ADELAIDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia scored 25-1 at the first drinks break during the second test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

David Warner batted on 16 (31), while Marun Labuschagne was batting on 4 (33). Joe Burns got out for 4(9) off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Earlier, the test match started 10 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2:00 pm due to rain showers.