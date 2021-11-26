AUST provides swings for Orphanage House Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor University of Science and Technology (AUST) Dr. Tahir Irfan Friday said AUST is going to provide swings and other equipments for the playland of the Orphanage House Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of playland at Orphanage House.

He said that the education and livelihood of the children also under consideration and soon a scholarship program would also be started.

Earlier, chairman Orphanage House Abbottabad Sajid Awan in his speech thanked Dr. Irfan for his support and visit to the orphanage house, he also thanked the students of the AUST for their participation in the inaugural ceremony of the playland.