AUST Resolves Decades-old Land Dispute With Release Of Funds

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister for Higher education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pro-Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Meena Khan has inaugurated newly established Youth Development Center at AUST Havelian.

He also inspected the progress of ongoing projects and administrative reforms.

During the visit, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman highlighted significant developments following the allocation of Rs 400 million in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Minister Meena Khan commended the university's initiatives and the progress made in various projects, including the Freelancing Program, Academic Audit, Youth Development Center, business Incubation Center, and Solar System.

He emphasized the need for continuous improvement in administrative and financial matters and issued directives for further enhancements.

In a symbolic act of commitment to environmental sustainability, the minister and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman planted saplings on the university grounds, expressing hopes for the continued growth and prosperity of the University and Pakistan.

Acknowledging the provincial government's crucial support, Prof. Dr. Rehman stated that the university had successfully resolved a longstanding land dispute spanning 36 years with the release of the funds.

This financial backing ensures compensation for landowners, marking a pivotal milestone for the university.

Prof. Dr. Rehman expressed gratitude to the Higher Education Commission for its timely additional grant of 30 million rupees, which significantly mitigated financial losses for the institution.

In a gesture towards academic excellence, Minister Meena Khan distributed scholarship checks to deserving students.

